STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elections to 11 MLC seats under LACs on Dec 10

The Election Commission stated that eight seats in the council from the Local Authorities’ Constituencies fell vacant on August 11 this year with the retirement of members. 

Published: 10th November 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notification for the conduct of elections to fill up 11 MLC seats from eight Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) in Andhra Pradesh.As per the notification, the MLC elections will be held on December 10 and results will be declared on December 14. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a notification to fill up three vacant MLC seats under the MLAs’ quota. 

In all, 14 vacant MLC seats will be filled up and the ruling YSRC is set to win all of them as it has clear majority in the Legislative Assembly and in local bodies. This will give the YSRC a clear majority in the 58-member Legislative Council. The YSRC will have 32 members in the council, including six nominated under the Governor’s quota.The Election Commission stated that eight seats in the council from the Local Authorities’ Constituencies fell vacant on August 11 this year with the retirement of members. 

They included Buddha Venkateswara Rao, Yalamanchili Venkata Babu Rajendra Prasad, Reddy Subrahmanyam, Umareddy Venkateswarlu, Dwarampudi Jagadeeswara Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, Chalapathi Rao Pappala and Gali Saraswathi.Though the eight seats fell vacant in August itself, the ECI said the biennial elections could not be conducted as the local body polls were not held by then. “Though three more seats have been vacant since June 2019, elections could not be held due to lack of desired number of electors,” the ECI noted. 

The seats which fell vacant are of those held by Payyavula Keshav of TDP from Anantapur, Annam Satish Prabhakar from Guntur and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Prakasam.As per the ECI norms, elections should be conducted only when the percentage of constituent local bodies functioning and electors in position is above 75.After the completion of local body elections, the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh had informed the ECI that the required percentage of local bodies are in place and elections for MLC seats could be conducted. 

“After taking into consideration all relevant factors and reassessing the Covid-19 situation in the State,  it has been decided to conduct the biennial elections to the AP Legislative Council for LAC seats,’’ the ECI said.The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect. The officials concerned have been directed to  ensure Covid-19 protocol.

Several MLC aspirants

Though there are several aspirants for the 14 MLC seats, senior leader and former MLC Umareddy Venkateswarlu is likely to be selected once again by the YSRC leadership. The name of Marri Rajasekhar, a two-time MLA from Chilakaluripet in Guntur district, is also doing rounds

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India Local Authorities’ Constituencies MLAs’ quota
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp