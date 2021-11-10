Heavy rainfall likely for next 2 days in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy to very heavy rains are likely over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.As per the predictions of the Met department, a low pressure area has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

“It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 36 hours. It is likely to move west–north westwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11,’’ the IMD said.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 10-11. Heavy to very heavy rains with isolated downpour is very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11.The AP State Disaster Management Authority has advised fishermen not to venture into sea.