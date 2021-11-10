Naidu asks SEC to resign if she can’t ensure free, fair polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday advised State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney to resign if she could not uphold the democratic spirit by ensuring free and fair elections to the local bodies.

The TDP will come back to power in the State and all erratic officials will pay the price for their violations, the TDP chief warned. “The SEC and the election machinery failed miserably. TDP candidates were threatened, intimidated and their nominations were torn apart in many places,” he alleged.

Briefing the media at the party Central office in Mangalagiri, he alleged returning officers and the police colluded to do favours to YSRC candidates. “They went to the extent of using forged signatures to announce withdrawal of nominations of TDP candidates.”