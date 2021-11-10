STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu destroyed education sector by privatising institutions, says Suresh 

It was the YSRC government which set up a committee to study ways to improve the functioning of the aided institutions.  

Published: 10th November 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Student union leaders protesting at the R&B office in Vijaywada on Tuesday. Minister Audimulapu Suresh was briefing mediapersons at the venue I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Opposition parties raised hue and cry over the alleged lathicharge on students at the SSBN Autonomous College in Anantapur, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh Tuesday hit back at the Opposition parties for shedding crocodile tears over the issue. 

“It was N Chandrababu Naidu, who served as the chief minister for 14 years, who destroyed the education sector by privatising all educational institutions and enacted a legislation in the name of the Private Universities Act,’’ Suresh said at a press briefing in Vijayawada.

He pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu didn’t review functioning of the aided educational institutions and failed to fill vacancies there when he was in power. “While Naidu was the chief minister, the government issued orders on December 17, 1999 not to replace posts in aided educational institutions,’’ Suresh said. It was the YSRC government which set up a committee to study ways to improve the functioning of the aided institutions.  

Suresh maintained that the government is not forcing the managements of those institutions to merge their schools with the government. “However, in the guise of student union leaders, a section of goons are trying to create ruckus,’’ he alleged. “CM Jagan made changes to the law made by Naidu, and allowed 35 per cent of the poor to study in corporate colleges with full fee reimbursement.” 

Students demand apology for ‘lathicharge’

Tension prevailed for a while at the R&B office in Vijayawada where student union leaders staged a protest while Suresh was addressing the media over the incident at SSNB Degree College, Anantapur. The student union leaders demanded an apology for the ‘lathicharge’ on the students. With the situation going out of the control, the police took student union leaders into preventive custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSBN Autonomous College Audimulapu Suresh Education Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp