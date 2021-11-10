Nine PHCs in Krishna receive quality assurance certificate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nine primary health centres (PHCs) have been certified by the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) for maintaining the standards prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Joint Collector L Siva Shankar said.

The Joint Collector informed that a central team inspected 48 PHCs across the district and among them nine were certified by NQAS. He further said of the total, three PHCs each were from Koduru, Nagayalanka and Veeranki. The hospitals that receive the certification will get Rs 3 lakh each from the Central Government.

The official said two months ago, the NQAS had also certified the PHCs at Chinna Ogirala and Tallapalem and informed that Vijayawada GGH, Machilipatnam District Hospital and Nuzvid Hospital, which met the national standards, were also certified by NQAS.