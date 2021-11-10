Police seize 44 kg ganja from private bus, leave passengers stranded 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 30 passengers of a private contract carriage on interstate service were left in the lurch for about four hours after the Palasa police seized 44 kilograms of ganja from the bus at Laxmipuram toll plaza on National Highway-16 in Palasa mandal late on Monday.

The bus, operated by Orange Tours and Travels, was heading to Hyderabad from Behrampur in Odisha, was flagged down for a surprise check around 7 pm. After finding the contraband, police detained three passengers and the crew of the bus, leaving others—including senior citizens and children—stranded on the road at night.

Passengers complained that the police did not make any alternative arrangements, but local residents and social workers came to their aid. “Police stopped our bus for checking around 7 pm and let us go after 11 pm. We faced so many problems to get food and water. We survived on food provided some local residents,” M Mohini, a passenger, said.

Social worker M Srinivasarao said local residents informed him about the plight of stranded passengers. “After being informed, I went to the spot along with friends and arranged meals, biscuits and drinking water. I appreciate the police for arresting ganja smugglers, but they are not supposed to leave the other passengers on the road at night,” he said.

The bus resumed its journey around 11 pm after the police let off the crew. “We have arrested three persons for transporting ganja. We have registered a case in Palasa-Kasibugga police station,”SEB Additional SP, Srinivasarao told TNIE.