STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato price touches Rs 74 a kg at Madanapalle market

Incessant rains in TS, TN lead to shortfall of supply, increase prices 

Published: 10th November 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Traders purchasing tomatoes at Madanapalle market in Chittoor district I Express

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Farmers who sell their produce at Madanapalle Tomato Market are happy with the increase in prices for the last few days. Less arrivals of the crop in other markets due to monsoon have increased the demand and price of tomatoes from Madanapalle. 

Incessant rains in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and some other major growing regions have resulted in a shortfall of supply of the crop in markets there. As a result, tomato traders are now looking at the Madanapalle market, the largest in the State. 

Normally, traders from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka visit wholesale markets in Palamaner, Madanapalle and Punganur to purchase tomatoes during the season. Tomatoes have been exported to Telangana, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from Madanapalle market.The prices of high quality tomatoes, which were sold at Rs 6 to Rs 14 per kilo at the wholesale market in September-end, shot up to Rs 50-70 in the last one week.  

“We have suffered severe losses this year. Now, the increased prices give us some respite. Less arrival of the crop in other States due to heavy rainfall has increased the demand for tomato in Madanapalle market. The price has touched Rs 74 per one kilo in the last week. Tomato traders from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states have been giving orders to local traders,”  said K Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Madanapalle.

Madanapalle market is getting enough stock from the western parts of the mandals — Thamballapalle, Punganur areas and  border villages of Karnataka like Lakshmipuram, Rayalpadu, Gownepalli and Srinivasapuram. Thamballapalle is the major supplier of the crop to Madanapalle market with around 70-75 per cent of the arrivals. 

On Tuesday, the first grade tomatoes were sold for Rs 68 a kg and the arrival stood at 323 metric tonnes a day. “This is the off-season. Usually, the season of huge arrivals is between March and August. The market has received a record arrival of 1,850 metric tonnes in a single day during the season. Now, the arrivals have not crossed 350-400 metric tonnes which resulted in demand for the produce,” said N Prakash, a trader from Madanapalle market.

Majority of the produce from Madanapalle market is being exported to Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and border areas of Odisha.Sources in the agriculture marketing department say that the prices have increased with the less arrivals to the market. The situation is common during the off-season, sources added. Tomato farmers have suffered heavy losses as prices fell up to Rs 2-3 per kilo in April due to huge arrivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomato Madanapalle monsoon prices
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp