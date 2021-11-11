Andhra Pradesh assembly session from November 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The session of the AP Legislative Assembly and Council will commence on November 18. Governor Biswabushan Harichandan issued separate notifications to this effect on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Business Advisory Committee, which will meet after the commencement of the session, will decide the schedule of the session.

The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 17, will give its nod for the bills to be tabled in the Assembly / Council during the session.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has already sent a note informing the Special Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries /Secretaries to send the proposals (especially bills/ordinances to be replaced as bills for ensuing session of AP Legislature) to the General Administration (Cabinet - 1) department by 1 pm on November 15 so as to brief the Chief Minister for placing before the Cabinet for consideration.