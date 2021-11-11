Andhra Pradesh I&PR Minister, film exhibitors discuss online ticket policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of I&PR and Transport Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, discussed the amendments to be made to the AP Cinematography Act with film exhibitors from Krishna, West Godavari and Guntur districts, here.

They are also said to have discussed various aspects of the new online movie ticket policy which the State government has come forward with. During the course of the meeting, the film exhibitors also sought a uniform ticketing policy for all movies. Venkataramaiah said the issue of ticket price enhancement for big-budget movies is yet to be resolved.

A decision would be taken only after discussions with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It may be recalled that two months ago the State government proposed online issuance of movie tickets at government-set prices as it will help curb the sale of tickets in black.

Noted film producer Ambika Krishna said all film exhibitors who participated in the meeting have expressed their willingness to the online ticketing system. “Minor problems faced by the film exhibitors will be solved at the earliest. The minister has suggested that cinema owners introduce a grading system for the theatres in small towns.”