Andhra's weekly Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1 per cent

VIJAYAWADA: Even though the State reported 348 new Covid infections on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the weekly positivity rate has fallen below 1 per cent after several months. From 1.3 per cent last week, the positivity rate came down to 0.8 per cent in the week ending November 9. Guntur district now has the highest weekly positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam with 1.8 per cent each. Krishna and Nellore have 1.1 per cent each, while the remaining eight districts have less than one per cent each, medical and health department officials said.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new Covid-19 infections emerged from over 41,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am taking the overall infections past 20.69 lakh.

East Godavari reported the highest of 69 cases followed by 52 in Chittoor while the remaining 11 districts logged less than 50 infections. Five districts logged new infections in single digit with the lowest of two in Kurnool. Barring Anantapur and Vizianagaram, all other districts reported more cases than in the previous 24 hours leading to spike in infections from 231 to 348.

With 358 more patients getting cured, the overall recoveries stood at 20.51 lakh. The active caseload stood at 3,220, out of which 863 cases were in East Godavari alone. A total of five districts have their active cases in double digits with the lowest of 14 in Kurnool. The recovery rate has climbed to 99.20 per cent.

Three fatalities were reported taking overall deaths to 14,406. One death each was reported from Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam. The mortality rate stood at 0.70 per cent. After a total of 2.98 crore tests, the total positives rose to 20,69,066 at an overall positivity rate of 6.94 per cent.