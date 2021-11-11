STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu condemns midnight arrests of TDP leaders

Earlier, election authorities had illegally rejected nominations of TDP candidates and withdrawn their nominations through forged signatures. 

Published: 11th November 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the midnight arrests of the TDP leaders in Kuppam, Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the police filed a false case and then arrested former Minister N Amarnath Reddy and TDP in charge for Tirupati parliamentary constituency Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani). 

These midnight arrests were made at the behest of the ruling YSRC leaders who want to prevent the TDP leaders from the election campaign, the TDP chief alleged. Naidu urged the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the DGP to take immediate steps for the unconditional release of Amarnath Reddy and Pulivarthi Nani.

In separate letters addressed to the SEC and the DGP on Wednesday, the TDP chief said that the elections to 13 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have turned into a farce and a black mark on democracy. “A section of police officials in connivance with the ruling YSRC have been making all attempts in creating hurdles to TDP candidates,” he alleged.

The TDP chief said that the police registered false cases against Amarnath Reddy and Nani on November 8. Instead of arresting them during the daytime, the police chose midnight hours in order to send wrong signals to the opposition leaders, he argued. Describing the current events as a mockery of democracy, he said the YSRC regime was reminiscent of the British Raj and Police Raj. 

The police, instead of impeding TDP’s campaign, should focus on maintaining peace, law and order in order to ensure that the present local  body elections are conducted peaceful manner, he suggested.Earlier, election authorities had illegally rejected nominations of TDP candidates and withdrawn their nominations through forged signatures. 

High Court bars arrest of TDP leaders  
The AP High Court has asked the Kuppam town police not to arrest the TDP leaders in the case filed by the personal secretary of Kuppam municipal corporation alleging that he was beaten up by them. Kuppam police registered a case against former minister N Amarnath Reddy, P Nani and former MLC G Srinivasulu. The three moved a lunch motion petition in the court seeking quashing of the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu TDP in charge for Tirupati parliamentary constituency Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad Nani YSRC leaders SEC State Election Commissioner Kuppam municipal corporation
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp