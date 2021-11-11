Heavy rain alert in Andhra's Nellore, Chittoor, check helpline numbers here

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next two days.

An alert has been sounded in Nellore and Chittoor districts. Control rooms have been set up in Nellore and Chittoor and senior officials are closely monitoring the situation. According to the IMD forecast, the well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal concentrated into depression is likely to move west–northwestwards and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of Thursday. By evening, it will cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to north of Puducherry.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur across south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. The weather system is likely to bring widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Nellore district, including Nellore city, Atmakur, Sullurpeta and Naidupeta, since Tuesday night, inundating several low-lying areas. Naidupeta received the highest rainfall of 4 cm, followed by Tada and Muthukur with 3 cm and Chittamur and Vakadu with 2 cm and Vidvaluru with 1 cm.

In Chittoor district, Varadaiahpalem received the highest rainfall of 4 cm, followed by Sathyavedu with 2 cm and Renigunta and Puttur 1 cm. The incessant rains disrupted normal life in Naidupeta.Nellore District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu said, “A helpline with phone No 1077 is working round-the-clock at the Emergency Operations Centre and people can call it for any help during emergencies. Revenue staff have been asked to coordinate with other departments to shift people from low-lying areas to relief centres in case of any eventuality. Steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and provision of drinking water to all coastal mandals.”

The temple town of Tirupati received a downpour for two hours on Wednesday morning. Several parts of Chittoor district also experienced light to moderate rainfall. A control room with phone Nos. 08572 242753 and 242777 has been set up in Chittoor to monitor the situation. District Collector M Harinarayanan directed officials to monitor the situation closely and take all precautionary measures to mitigate rain loss.

