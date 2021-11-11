STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One killed and four injured in three separate road accidents in Andhra's Krishna district

One person died and as many as four others sustained serious injuries in three different road mishaps reported in various parts of the district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One person died and as many as four others sustained serious injuries in three different road mishaps reported in various parts of the district on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. In the first incident, a 46-year-old man died on the spot after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing the national highway near Nidamanuru village. The deceased man was identified as Rammohan. A case has been registered and Patamata police are investigating it. 

“We are collecting the details from the spot and examining CCTV footage to identify the vehicle. A case of hit-and-run has been filed,” the police said. In the second incident, a man and his aunt were seriously injured after a lorry rammed into the scooter they were travelling on at Pedana. The injured were identified as Velaganti Srikanth (30) and Lakshmi (57).

They were immediately shifted to a government hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Guntur for better treatment. In the third incident, two people were injured after a speeding car collided with their bike at Kambampadu village of A Kondur mandal. A case has been filed and police have taken the car driver into custody.
 

