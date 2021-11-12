Convener quota: HC revises stay on admissions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revising its earlier interim stay, the High Court of AP on Thursday allowed admitting students to 70% seats in private degree colleges under convener quota. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, however, reserved its verdict on GO 55 on admissions to private degree colleges under 70% convener quota and 30% management quota.

Challenging the government order, Mala Mahanadu Joint Action Committee convener Gurram Rama Rao filed a PIL. Earlier, Rayalaseema Degree Colleges’ Association had filed a writ petition challenging the GO. Hearing both the petitions, the Division Bench revised its earlier interim stay order and allowed filling of 70% convener quota. The stay on 30% management quota will continue.

The Bench observed that the government seemed to be trying to take over private colleges on the pretext of online admissions and management quota. It commented that if the managements of the colleges were not allowed to fill management quota, the very existence of colleges would be in limbo.

