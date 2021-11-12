Heavy rains lash Tirupati, Nellore

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: The temple town of Tirupati and Nellore city bore the brunt of heavy rains that lashed parts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions under the impact of depression, which crossed the coast at the north of Chennai on Thursday evening. The intensity of rains increased after the depression made a landfall and crossed Tirupati region. However, no loss of life or major damage to property was reported.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds started battering Tirupati and its surrounding areas since Wednesday night. Almost the entire temple town was under knee-deep water throwing normal life out of gear. Several trees got uprooted and drains were clogged. The falling of trees on power lines disrupted electricity supply at several places.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati deployed relief teams to clear flooded roads and clogged drains. Bhavani Nagar, Srihari Colony, Old Maternity Hospital Road, East Church Road, Lakshmipuram and Madhura Nagar were the worst hit areas. Huge trees got uprooted at Sri Venkateswara University, Old Maternity Hospital Road and Galigopuram on Alipiri footpath affecting the vehicular movement.

Rains also lashed Tirumala and its surroundings, causing landslides at a few places on the ghat road. The TTD closed the ghat road on both sides from 8 pm on Thursday keeping in view the safety of pilgrims.Heavy rains also pounded several parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts. Apart from Tirupati and Nellore city, Srikalahasti, Renigunta, Varadaiahpalem and southern mandals of Nellore district experienced water-logging.

Vehicular movement in these areas was severely affected. The highway leading to Sriharikota from Sullurpeta was flooded. Residents of Sullurpeta and Tada faced severe hardship due to incessant rains. All vulnerable mandals in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam districts were put on high alert, more so southern coastal mandals.

As per realtime data from the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Puttur in Chittoor district received the highest rainfall of 13.1 cm till 7 pm, followed by Varadaiahpalem with 11.5 cm, Nagari with 10.6 cm, Rajampet with 10.3 cm, Tada with 9.9 cm, Renigunta with 9.5 cm and Tirupati with 8.2 cm. Nellore city recorded 5.9 cm rainfall.

According to the IMD report, Sullurpeta in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall of 18 cm, followed by Tada with 14 cm, Satyavedu of Chittoor district with 11 cm and Tirupati with 8 cm. The district administrations of Chittoor and Nellore declared holidays for schools as a precautionary measure and to use them as relief centres for rain victims.

Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayanan said 406 people were shifted to relief camps from the rain-hit areas. Six relief camps were set up across the district. Flood water from Arinayar and Kalangi reservoirs was released. The Mamidi canal and Kalangi are in spate. Flooding of Kolkata-Chennai highway at a few places disrupted vehicular movement for sometime.

In Nellore, coastal areas, including Sullurpeta, Doravarisatram, Chittamur, Chillakur, Vakadu, Indukurpet, Kodavaluru, Vidavaluru, Alluru and Kavali experienced heavy rainfall. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu instructed officials to be on high alert and shift people residing in low-lying areas to safer places.

Krishnapatnam Port hoisted ‘Signal 1’ cyclone warning. Road connectivity to many rural areas in Gudur revenue division was cut off due to overflowing of Kommaleru and Kandaleru canals. Power supply was disrupted in many parts of Sullurpeta. Leaves of all officials in Nellore and Chittoor were cancelled.

The officials were instructed to attend duties until further orders. The APSPDCL set up control rooms in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa to monitor power restoration works. APSPDCL CMD H Harinatha Rao directed officials to restore power supply in affected areas on a war- footing.Kadapa District Collector K Vijayarama Raju said several rivers and water bodies were overflowing and officials were put on alert to meet any eventuality.

In view of increasing water level in the Annamayya project, people in low-lying areas downstream were alerted. Official teams were deployed to shift people to safer places in case of flooding. Control rooms were opened in the collectorate and RDO offices. Relief material was kept ready. Yogi Vemana University postponed the second semester exams of undergraduate courses scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday. Fresh dates of exams will be announced later. Light rainfall was reported in 37 mandals of Prakasam district. It received a cumulative rainfall of 183.8 mm. Overcast conditions with drizzles were reported in some parts of Guntur and Krishna districts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the Collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam and Kadapa and directed them to set up relief camps. Officials were directed to provide proper facilities at relief camps. An aid of Rs 1,000 each would be provided to rain victims who were shifted to relief camps. The Chief Minister said SDRF and NDRF teams were stationed in Nellore, Chittoor and Kurnool to tackle any eventuality.

He instructed the officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to mitigate rain damage and ensure that proper medical services are available at PHCs, Area Hospitals and District Hospitals for rain-hit people. All the four district collectors were instructed to set up helplines for flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood prone areas.

12 fishermen stranded at sea after boat engine falure

Around 12 fishermen hailing from Thatichetlapalem in Bogole mandal were stranded at sea due to the failure of their boat engine. The fishermen went for fishing on November 6. After receiving the cyclone alert from the IMD, they started returning to the shore. But, the engine failed midway and fishermen informed the situation to their relatives, who alerted revenue officials in Kavali. Special teams were deputed with speed boats. Coast Guard has also started rescue operation.