List of NEET rankers from AP to be out Nov 16

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) will be announcing the list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) NEET-2021 rankers from the State on November 16. Results of the exam were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1.

NTRUHS vice-chancellor said the MBBS seats will be filled as per the procedure followed during the academic year 2020-21 and there will be no change in the fee structure. A total of 5,010 MBBS seats will be filled in 30 private and government colleges. In government colleges, 1,986 seats will be filled under the convener quota, 351 under national quota and the remaining will be filled by the respective universities; in private colleges 1,325 seats will be filled in ‘A’ category and 921 in ‘B’ and 427 in ‘C’.