More chargesheets filed in HC slur case      

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed six more chargesheets against the accused in the case related to derogatory social media posts against judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Judiciary.

The accused against whom the chargesheets were filed, were arrested by the CBI on October 22 from different places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The arrested are Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth. The accused are now in judicial custody, the CBI said in a release on Thursday.

The CBI had earlier arrested five accused in the case and filed five chargesheets against them. Eleven chargesheets have been filed against all the 11 arrested in the case so far.

Investigation against one more accused in the case is in progress and his YouTube channel has been blocked. Moreover, arrest warrants have been taken by the CBI against two more accused, who are abroad. It has initiated the process to arrest them through diplomatic channels. The CBI has also gathered information about the two accused, who are abroad, by issuing Blue Notice through Interpol, the release said.

Action has also been initiated by the CBI after it had registered a case to get objectionable posts removed from social media platforms and public domains. A number of such posts/accounts have already been removed.

As part of the case investigation, 13 gadgets, including mobiles and tablets, have been seized. The CBI has also collected call records of 53 mobile phones. Twelve accused and 14 others have been examined in the case so far. Evidence from digital platforms has also been collected using digital forensic techniques. The CBI had moved through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to gather information related to Facebook profiles of the accused, Twitter accounts, Facebook posts, tweets, YouTube videos from Facebook, Twitter, Google etc.

The CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2020 against 16 accused and taken over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the Andhra Pradesh CID following the High Court of AP handing over the probe to the Central agency.

The original FIRs were registered based on complaints made by the Registrar General of High Court of AP. Some key personnel occupying prominent posts in the State were accused of targeting judges and the Judiciary intentionally by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against them following some verdicts delivered by the High Court.