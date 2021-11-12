PRC report: Associations differ on state govt stand 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati were finding fault with the State government for not giving them the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, the representatives of AP Government Employees Federation said the leaders of the JACs were resorting to blackmailing tactics. Stating that the government will announce pay revision in tune with the aspirations of the employees, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy said that they came to know that the Chief Minister directed the officials on Wednesday to resolve the PRC issue at the earliest.

“In fact, the government convened the Joint Staff Council meeting after 11 years. It shows the sincerity of the government towards the employees,” he observed.Despite knowing the fact that the PRC report will be disclosed and the final fixation of wages and other allowances will be based on the outcome of the discussions to be held between the employees’ leaders and the government, leaders of the JACs are unnecessarily making it an issue, he alleged.

However, leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, respectively, sought to know why the government was not giving them the PRC report despite it lapsed over a year after the committee submitted the report to the government. “We are only asking for the report so as to study it and prepare for the Joint Staff Council meetings to be held at the level of officials, Ministers and finally with the Chief Minister,” they said and added that they would raise the issue again in the Joint Staff Council meeting to be held on Friday.