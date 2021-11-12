STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PRC report: Associations differ on state govt stand 

Published: 12th November 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati were finding fault with the State government for not giving them the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, the representatives of AP Government Employees Federation said the leaders of the JACs were resorting to blackmailing tactics. Stating that the government will announce pay revision in tune with the aspirations of the employees, AP Government Employees Federation chairman K Venkatarami Reddy said that they came to know that the Chief Minister directed the officials on Wednesday to resolve the PRC issue at the earliest.

“In fact, the government convened the Joint Staff Council meeting after 11 years. It shows the sincerity of the government towards the employees,” he observed.Despite knowing the fact that the PRC report will be disclosed and the final fixation of wages and other allowances will be based on the outcome of the discussions to be held between the employees’ leaders and the government, leaders of the JACs are unnecessarily making it an issue, he alleged. 

However, leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, respectively,  sought to know why the government was not giving them the PRC report despite it lapsed over a year after the committee submitted the report to the government. “We are only asking for the report so as to study it and prepare for the Joint Staff Council meetings to be held at the level of officials, Ministers and finally with the Chief Minister,” they said and added that they would raise the issue again in the Joint Staff Council meeting to be held on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pay Revision Commission PRC AP JAC AP JAC Amaravati
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp