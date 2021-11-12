Rains continue to lash Nellore, Tirupati even as depression weakens; Swarnamukhi in spate

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Rains continue to lash Nellore and Tirupati cities and various parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, even as the depression weakened into a low-pressure area on Friday.

KVB Puram in Chittoor district recorded the highest rainfall with 17.8 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am. As many as fifteen mandals have received more than 10 cm of rainfall. 1,315 people were shifted to rehabilitation camps.

A total of 26 relief camps were set up at Tirupati, Varadaiahpalem, Chittoor, Renigunta, Sathyavedu, Srikalahasti and Chittoor mandals. Two SDRF and one NDRF teams were kept ready for rescue and relief operations in Chittoor district.

The Swarnamukhi river and other water bodies are in spate with heavy inflows due to rains. Three persons were swept away in the floodwater, while crossing a causeway on the Swarnamukhi river between Srikalahasti and Papanaidupet in Chittoor district. Shankaraiah along with his wife Koteswaramma from Chenduru in Yerpedu mandal and Babu from Govindavaram tried to cross the causeway overflowing with floodwater. Locals rushed to their rescue and saved the trio.

On the outskirts of Sullurpeta town of Nellore district, an NDRF team swung into action to rescue workers who were stranded in a textile factory inundated in floodwater. Sullurpeta revenue officials along with police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations to bring out the workers from the factory, inundated in the flood water of the Kalangi river.

Swarnamukhi, Kalangi rivulets and Mamidi canals are overflowing in Nellore district at Sullurpeta division with heavy inflows from upper reaches. Officials have alerted the revenue staff of Chittamur, Vakadu and other downstream areas of Swarnamukhi.

Overflowing of the rivulet disrupted vehicular movement on the Venkatagiri-Naidupeta highway. With heavy inflows, officials of the Somasila project have been releasing 61,422 cusecs of water through seven crest gates. The project has been receiving an inflow of 69,366 cusecs of water from upstream. At present, against full reservoir levels of 77.988 tmc, Somasila reservoir has 72.167 tmc.

On the other hand, under the influence of a low-pressure area, Kadapa, East Godavari district and Srikakulam district received moderate to heavy rains. Vijayawada, Guntur and other parts of the region are witnessing intermittent spells of drizzle.