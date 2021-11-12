STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rains continue to lash Nellore, Tirupati even as depression weakens; Swarnamukhi in spate

On the outskirts of Sullurpeta town of Nellore district, an NDRF team swung into action to rescue workers who were stranded in a textile factory inundated in floodwater

Published: 12th November 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rainwater entered houses in Nellore city following downpours (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Rains continue to lash Nellore and Tirupati cities and various parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, even as the depression weakened into a low-pressure area on Friday. 

KVB Puram in Chittoor district recorded the highest rainfall with 17.8 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am. As many as fifteen mandals have received more than 10 cm of rainfall. 1,315 people were shifted to rehabilitation camps. 

A total of 26 relief camps were set up at Tirupati, Varadaiahpalem, Chittoor, Renigunta, Sathyavedu, Srikalahasti and Chittoor mandals. Two SDRF and one NDRF teams were kept ready for rescue and relief operations in Chittoor district. 

The Swarnamukhi river and other water bodies are in spate with heavy inflows due to rains. Three persons were swept away in the floodwater, while crossing a causeway on the Swarnamukhi river between Srikalahasti and Papanaidupet in Chittoor district. Shankaraiah along with his wife Koteswaramma from Chenduru in Yerpedu mandal and Babu from Govindavaram tried to cross the causeway overflowing with floodwater. Locals rushed to their rescue and saved the trio.  

On the outskirts of Sullurpeta town of Nellore district, an NDRF team swung into action to rescue workers who were stranded in a textile factory inundated in floodwater. Sullurpeta revenue officials along with police and NDRF teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations to bring out the workers from the factory, inundated in the flood water of the Kalangi river. 

Swarnamukhi, Kalangi rivulets and Mamidi canals are overflowing in Nellore district at Sullurpeta division with heavy inflows from upper reaches. Officials have alerted the revenue staff of Chittamur, Vakadu and other downstream areas of Swarnamukhi. 

Overflowing of the rivulet disrupted vehicular movement on the Venkatagiri-Naidupeta highway. With heavy inflows, officials of the Somasila project have been releasing 61,422 cusecs of water through seven crest gates. The project has been receiving an inflow of 69,366 cusecs of water from upstream. At present, against full reservoir levels of 77.988 tmc, Somasila reservoir has 72.167 tmc. 

On the other hand, under the influence of a low-pressure area, Kadapa, East Godavari district and Srikakulam district received moderate to heavy rains. Vijayawada, Guntur and other parts of the region are witnessing intermittent spells of drizzle. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore Tirupati Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp