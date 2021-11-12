STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registration of  lands to begin on November 20

CM directs officials initiate measures to  ensure transparent registration process

Published: 12th November 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to initiate measures for ensuring that the registration process is transparent and beneficiaries are provided registration with clear title under the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme. 

Speaking at a review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to review the applications regularly and approve them without delay and added that the inquiries at ground level should be completed in a stipulated time. He directed the officials to take up awareness programmes for lower-level officials and beneficiaries on the implementation of the scheme. Awareness should be created among beneficiaries that they would get full rights over the assets, he said.  

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 52 lakh people have registered under the scheme so far,  of which the data of 45.63 lakh beneficiaries have been tagged to Secretariats. The officials have completed ground-level inquiries. The approvals will be completed in 10 days.They said adequate stamp papers were arranged for the registration process and measures were taken to complete registration within 10 minutes. 
The registrations under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme will start on November 20 at Village/Ward Secretariats and continue till December 15. 

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and others were present. 

Sampoorna Gruha Hakku

  • 52 lakh people registered 
  • 45.63 lakh applications tagged to secretariats  
  • Ground level inquiries and approvals to be over  in 10 days 
  • November 20 to Dec 15: Registration at Village/Ward Secretariats
