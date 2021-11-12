STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribals’ innovative protest for Purnapadu-Labesu bridge

The State government started the Purnapadu- Labesu bridge works way back in 2006.

Published: 12th November 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals stage protest by wearing banana leaves in Nagavali river I Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The leaders and activists of various tribal organisations on Thursday staged an innovative protest by wearing banana leaves demanding completion of the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge on the Nagavali river in Komarada mandal in Vizianagaram district. Tribal leader Pakiru Ashok said, “The State government should call tenders immediately and complete the works as soon as possible”.

The State government started the Purnapadu- Labesu bridge works way back in 2006. Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Pamula Puspha Srivani sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the bridge and a government order (GO No: 500) was issued in September 2021. However, the bridge works are yet to be started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal organisations protest Purnapadu-Labesu bridge Nagavali river
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp