Tribals’ innovative protest for Purnapadu-Labesu bridge

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The leaders and activists of various tribal organisations on Thursday staged an innovative protest by wearing banana leaves demanding completion of the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge on the Nagavali river in Komarada mandal in Vizianagaram district. Tribal leader Pakiru Ashok said, “The State government should call tenders immediately and complete the works as soon as possible”.

The State government started the Purnapadu- Labesu bridge works way back in 2006. Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Pamula Puspha Srivani sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the bridge and a government order (GO No: 500) was issued in September 2021. However, the bridge works are yet to be started.