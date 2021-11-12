STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who’s blind? Babus deny pension to armless man

Veera Swamy became disabled and lost his vision in a fire mishap at a firecracker unit four decades ago.

Published: 12th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 08:06 AM

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Yerramsetti Veera Swamy had lost both his arms and vision, and he cannot biometrically scan his thumb impression or retina to fulfil the eKYS norms to receive the pension for the handicapped. 
Citing non-compliance of eKYC, officials reportedly removed the 85-year-old man from the list of beneficiaries of social security pensions. 

The result: the octogenarian from Lankala Gannavaram village in P Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district has been denied the social security pension for the past four months.Veera Swamy became disabled and lost his vision in a fire mishap at a firecracker unit four decades ago. He has been living with his wife Rama Ratnam. Their son and daughter are living separately with their own families. 

As the couple have no source of income, Veera Swamy was sanctioned pension for the disabled, but four months ago, the same was stopped as he is unable to provide his thumb impression and retina scan. It is not just pension, even the ration the couple used to get was stopped for lack of eKYC.

“We used to get both disabled pension and ration till four months ago, but all of a sudden they were stopped. My husband’s name was removed from the list of beneficiaries. Officials said the name was removed due to non-compliance of eKYC,” Rama Ratnam lamented. 

Not just pension, ration too has been stopped

The octogenarian lost both his arms and vision in an accident at a firecracker unit. Veera Swamy’s wife Rama Ratnam said besides the social security pension, they have also been denied their ration since the past four mmonths. Repeated attempts to get the pension and ration reinstated have not yet paid off

