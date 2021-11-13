Guntur dist to get 179 water harvesting pits

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has taken up the construction of community rainwater harvesting pits in 114 Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF+) villages in 57 mandals in the district in order to replenish underground water and prevent drought-like conditions.

Under the State government’s Manam Mana Parisubhrata rural village cleaning scheme, close to 179 pits will be constructed. For the first phase of the project, officials have selected 114 panchayats each in 57 mandals.

The works began last year and 20 pits have been constructed so far. Works for another 145 water harvesting pits are under progress. The MGNREGS supervising staff including the ECs, APOs, and technical staff are monitoring the construction of these pits.

The establishment of these community rainwater harvesting pits will also help prevent flooding on roads due to heavy rains, and stagnation of water in low-lying areas. The pits will further resolve the issue of mosquito menace.

Each pit, which is 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep, is being constructed at a cost of `30,000-`40,000. A small wall is constructed around the pit and is covered with granite and sand. A mesh is arranged on the top of the pit. A smaller pit is also constructed, so the filtered water is sent into it through a pipe.

After the implementation of these rainwater harvesting pits is successfully completed, the officials are planning to establish community rainwater harvesting pits in all the villages. Units for converting waste into manure and special waste management measures are also being taken in these villages.