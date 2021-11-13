STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issue fresh notices to depts on dues: APERC

Commission terms power dues alarming, directs Discoms to give 14-day ultimatum to govt departments/offices

Published: 13th November 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the mounting power dues to distribution companies (Discoms) payable by the State government and government departments/offices were alarming, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed the power utilities to serve an ultimatum on the departments concerned to clear the arrears within 14 days, failing which power supply will be disconnected. 

The APERC also instructed the Discoms to pursue with the State government to release pending tariff subsidy bills on a war-footing and submit a compliance report on both the issues within 15 days.
At the end of the second half of the current fiscal year, tariff subsidy dues payable by the government stood at Rs 15,474 crore, a decrease from Rs 16,568 crore at the start of the fiscal. The current consumption bill arrears to be paid by local bodies and other departments rose to Rs 9,783 crore from Rs 8,391 crore (March 31, 2021). Taking a serious view, the APERC noted that the Discoms were not making serious efforts to collect the dues despite proactive steps taken by the former to support the latter in bailing them out of the financial crisis. 

“The situation looks alarming, to say the least, and the very survival of the Discoms is at stake, which, if not addressed, will also adversely impact consumers. In this regard, it is regretted to note that the Discoms have not realised the seriousness of the situation and are not making their best efforts to collect the dues. Therefore, the commission directs the Discoms to serve fresh notices on all local bodies and government departments, offering them the last chance to clear the pending dues within 14 days, failing which their services will be disconnected. Further, they are also directed to pursue with the government to release the pending tariff subsidy amount on a war-footing,” the APERC told the Discoms in a letter dated November 9.According to information, local bodies (Panchayats) owe the Discoms the most, followed by departments such as municipal administration, water resources and others.

Power dues by govt 

Rs 15,474 crore Tariff subsidy dues payable by the government at the end of the second half of the current fiscal year
Rs 9,783 crore Bill arrears to be paid by local bodies and other departments 

