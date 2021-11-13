STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh kicks off municipal poll campaign on Naidu’s turf

The Nara scion recalled how the Kuppam segment remained totally neglected until TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu won from there and implemented development activities.  

Published: 13th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday kicked off his campaign for the Kuppam Municipal elections urging  people to reject the “chaotic and betrayal” policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. 

The Nara scion recalled how the Kuppam segment remained totally neglected until TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu won from there and implemented development activities.  

Addressing public meetings in Kuppam, Lokesh asked why the people should vote for the YSRC when CM Jagan did not bother to visit the segment even once in the past two-and-a-half years.  

“Time has come for the Kuppam voters to stand with Chandranna and give victory to him by electing the TDP nominees,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh Kuppam Municipal elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp