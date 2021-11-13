Lokesh kicks off municipal poll campaign on Naidu’s turf

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday kicked off his campaign for the Kuppam Municipal elections urging people to reject the “chaotic and betrayal” policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The Nara scion recalled how the Kuppam segment remained totally neglected until TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu won from there and implemented development activities.

Addressing public meetings in Kuppam, Lokesh asked why the people should vote for the YSRC when CM Jagan did not bother to visit the segment even once in the past two-and-a-half years.

“Time has come for the Kuppam voters to stand with Chandranna and give victory to him by electing the TDP nominees,” he said.