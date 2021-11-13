STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mind your own business: YSRC to Telangana minister

Perni Nani reminded him that Hyderabad was developed with the efforts of all people in the undivided state.

Published: 13th November 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the comments made by Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah has said it is a fact that AP is seeking funds, which is State’s rightful share, from the Centre. 

“If we are going to Delhi for begging funds, for what purpose does Telangana CM KCR visit Delhi again and again?” he questioned. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have a habit of speaking differently on different occasions. He stands on what he said,”  the minister said. 

Perni Nani reminded him that Hyderabad was developed with the efforts of all people in the undivided state. He said  since it came to power, the YSRC government ensured that welfare of people was taken care of through direct benefit transfer schemes.  In another press conference,  government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy had said that his government would  adopt a diplomatic approach for finding amicable solutions for the problems between the two states. 

“Perhaps, Telangana ministers might not have heard their CM’s comments. Why are they bothered about what AP is doing? Criticising AP shows their political ignorance. Perhaps they are making such comments to get into the good books of their Chief Minister,” he observed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemula Prashanth Reddy Perni Venkataramaiah KCR
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp