Mind your own business: YSRC to Telangana minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the comments made by Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah has said it is a fact that AP is seeking funds, which is State’s rightful share, from the Centre.

“If we are going to Delhi for begging funds, for what purpose does Telangana CM KCR visit Delhi again and again?” he questioned. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have a habit of speaking differently on different occasions. He stands on what he said,” the minister said.

Perni Nani reminded him that Hyderabad was developed with the efforts of all people in the undivided state. He said since it came to power, the YSRC government ensured that welfare of people was taken care of through direct benefit transfer schemes. In another press conference, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy had said that his government would adopt a diplomatic approach for finding amicable solutions for the problems between the two states.

“Perhaps, Telangana ministers might not have heard their CM’s comments. Why are they bothered about what AP is doing? Criticising AP shows their political ignorance. Perhaps they are making such comments to get into the good books of their Chief Minister,” he observed.