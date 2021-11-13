STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha, Andhra to experience heavy rainfall next week, low pressure area may intensify: Met office

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday.

Published: 13th November 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over the sky during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Vaishali.( Photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may receive torrential rain next week as a fresh low pressure area (Lopar) formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday, which may further intensify into a deep depression, the Met office said.

The weather system, which took shape around 8.30 am, is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Then, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The Met has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Monday.

It issued a yellow warning of downpour in Ganjam and Gajapati in south-coastal Odisha on Wednesday.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh will very likely receive moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Squall with wind speed gusting up to 65 kmph likely to commence along the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from Wednesday.

The Met has advised the fisherfolk not to venture into the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday as sea conditions will be rough to very rough.

They have been told to keep off of the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Andhra Pradesh rainfall warning weather update low pressure area
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp