STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pending DA will be cleared soon: Govt

The Joint Council meeting held on Friday was a continuation to the meeting held on October 29 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Published: 13th November 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh was facing severe revenue deficit because of the State bifurcation in 2014, and the Covid pandemic worsened the situation, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat has said despite odds, the government has implemented 27 per cent of interim relief to the employees and resolved various issues pertaining to them.

Addressing the representatives of various employees associations at the AP Civil Services Joint Staff Council meeting held in the Secretariat on Friday, Rawat said steps would be taken to clear GPF, APGLI, medical reimbursement and other bills related to the employees in a phased manner by March 2022 as the State economy was on a recovery path for the past two to three months.

The Joint Council meeting held on Friday was a continuation to the meeting held on October 29 under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.Informing that an action plan would be devised for clearing the pending DA, Rawat, while saying that AP is in seventh place in terms of paying wages to employees, maintained that steps would be taken to make the State top in the category. 

He also announced to take up an inquiry into the alleged withdrawal of funds from the employees’ GPF accounts without their approval. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary (Services and HRM) Sasi Bhushan Kumar said that the officers’ committee constituted to study the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report will meet soon and submit a report along with its recommendations to the government.

He said the members of the officers’ committee could not meet so far as they were involved in the arrangements to be made for the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati on November 14. After the event, the committee will discuss the PRC report and give its recommendations to the government, he explained. He also said that steps were being taken for payment of wages to all the regular and outsourcing employees on the first day of every month. Representatives of 13 employees’ associations attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, expressing dissatisfaction over not disclosing the PRC report, representatives of a few employees associations staged a walkout at the meeting. Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati accused the government of delaying the process of fixing fitment, allowances and other benefits under the PRC though it was submitted about a year ago.

Seeking to know why the government was hiding the report, AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati leaders Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced to release the report by the end of October, but it did not happen. They accused the government of delaying the PRC issue in the name of committees and added that they will take their future course of action after talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
severe revenue deficit Covid pandemic medical reimbursement GPF APGLI Pending DA
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp