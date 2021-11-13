STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains subside, several rescued in Nellore, Chittoor districts

Many places remain submerged, woman feared drowned in Chittoor

Published: 13th November 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Following incessant rains for the past few days, a waterlogged locality in Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI / TIRUMALA / NELLORE / KADAPA: Heavy rains that lashed several parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, have subsided much to the relief of people. Swarnamukhi and other waterbodies are in spate following huge inflows due to heavy rains. The river is flowing over a low-level bridge between Srikalahasti and Papanaidupet. Three persons were swept away by floodwater and locals rescued them. Sankaraiah, his wife Koteswaramma and their son who tried to cross the overflowing causeway, were swept away by swirling water. However, locals rescued the trio. 

In PV Puram village of Ramachandrapuram mandal in Chittoor district, a woman identified as Sarala, is feared drowned in floodwater. Rescue teams were deployed to trace her. Police rescued a couple and their 18- month-old baby, who were stuck in Swarnamukhi floods at Vedantapuram 250 Colony on the outskirts of Tirupati.In Sullurpeta of Nellore district, the NDRF team rescued over 20 workers who were stranded in a textile factory inundated in floodwater of Kalangi.

Marine police rescued 12 fishermen who were stranded in the sea due to failure of their boat engine. The fishermen went for fishing on November 6. The boat engine failed while they were returning to the shore  after receiving the depression warning.

Police rescued a youth, identified as Chandu of Kothapeta when his car got stuck in Buggavanka, which is in spate at Rayachoti in Kadapa district. Home guard Ramesh saved an elderly woman stuck in a flooded house at Shastri Nagar in Kadapa located downstream of Buggavanka. District Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan lauded the rescue act of the home guard. Police, fire and revenue officials, along with locals, also rescued another youth from Papagni. 

Habib, who works in a mine near Pamudurthi village in Kamalapuram mandal, was stuck in the flooded  river. Police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the youth from the river using ropes.Heavy rains in Tirumala led to mudslides at eight places on the Tirupati-Tirumala first ghat road on Thursday night. 

Several trees got uprooted and fell on the two ghat roads. The TTD engineering wing took up a special drive to clear the fallen trees and debris due to mudslides. Vehicular traffic was stopped on the ghat section from 8 pm on Friday. Traffic will be allowed on the ghat section at 6 am on Saturday. 
Rains rejuvenated waterfalls in the ghat section, attracting a large number of people, who were seen taking selfies.

Mudslides at 8 places on Tirumala road

Heavy rains in Tirumala led to mudslides at eight places on the Tirupati-Tirumala first ghat road on Thursday night. Several trees got uprooted and fell on the ghat roads

Another low pressure in Bay of Bengal likely

Another low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. According to an IMD forecast, the State is likely to receive more rains under the impact of low pressure

State receives 26.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours

The State received 26.6 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 3 mm in the 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am

Waterbodies in spate in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa

Swarnamukhi, Kalangi and Mamidi canals are overflowing in Nellore district following heavy inflows from upper reaches. Buggavanka in Kadapa is also in spate. Rains rejuvenated several waterfalls in Tirumala, attracting a large number of people 

