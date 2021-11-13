YSRC names candidates for MLC polls; 50% seats allotted to SCs, STs, BCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday announced the names of party candidates for the MLC (local bodies) elections. Fifty per cent of the seats were reserved for SCs, STs and BCs.Ragu Raju of Vizianagaram, Varudhu Kalyani and Vamshi Krishna Yadav of Visakhapatnam, Anantha Babu (East Godavari), Talasila Raghuram and Mondithoka Arun Kumar (Krishna), Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao (Guntur), Thumati Madhava Rao (Prakasam), Barath Krishna (Chittoor), Y Siva Rami Reddy ( Anantapur) are the eleven candidates. Earlier, the YSRC announced Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam, Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and DC Govindar Reddy of Kadapa as the candidates for the MLC elections under the MLAs’ quota.

Speaking at the party central office, Sajjala said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued in his endeavour to widen the social base by allocating six seats to Backward Classes and minorities and one seat to SC Madiga. He said out of 18 members in legislative council, 11 belong to BCs, SCs and minorities and added that once the recently announced candidates win the elections, 18 out of 32 members in Legislative Council would be from BCs, SCs and minority communities. He said the Council will get four YSRC minority members for the first time.