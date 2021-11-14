STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
44,000 bogus roll registrations identified in Prakasam

In Prakasam, there are 3,484 government and aided schools with a student strength of  3,37,133.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State education department has identified as many as 44,921 duplicate/bogus roll registrations in Prakasam district after analysing Child Info data. Biometric particulars of 44,921 students were not properly uploaded to Child Info. 

After noticing this, the education department directed education officials of Prakasam district to verify the details. At the same time, headmasters of government schools from which the biometric particulars of students were not properly uploaded, were asked to rectify the same immediately. Biometric information of about 12,000 students was uploaded again till November 10. 

In Prakasam, there are 3,484 government and aided schools with a student strength of  3,37,133. The government had directed the school headmasters to upload the biometric data of students to Child Info portal. As the biometric particulars of 44,921 students were not properly uploaded, it has raised doubts on the actual student rolls in the district schools. Hence, a field level inspection was ordered.

The education department also sought to know why names of many students were placed in drop boxes for long. Now, the district education officials are busy uploading correct information to Child Info. Interestingly, 6,282 students of the total 44,921 belong to aided schools. Of the total 219 aided schools in the district, 85 of them have been merged with government institutions.DEO B Vijaya Bhaskar said, “We are cross checking the school records to get correct information of students.”
 

