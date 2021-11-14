6 districts log less than 10 new Covid-19 infections, 156 fresh cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With six of the 13 districts logging less than 10 new Covid infections, Andhra Pradesh registered a total of 156 cases from over 32,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. In the period, the State reported 254 recoveries and only one Covid death, from Krishna distr.

The State Covid-19 chart has a total of 20,69,770 positives, 20,52,230 recoveries and 14,412 deaths so far. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 34 new infections while the remaining 12 districts reported less than 25 new cases each. Three of the four Rayalaseema districts — Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool — Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram logged less than 10 new infections with the lowest of one in Kadapa.

In all, the six districts reported just 23 of the 156 new cases. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 44 new infections with Chittoor alone contributing 34 cases while the three north coastal Andhra reported 18 positives with Visakhapatnam logging 11 cases.

With the fresh spike in new infections, the overall tally of Vizianagaram breached the 83,000-mark. Vizianagaram is the only district which has reported less than one lakh cases till now while East Godavari tops the table with more than 2.94 lakh cases.

Kurnool is the only district which reported more number of new infections when compared to Friday while Prakasam for the second consecutive day reported six infections. Unlike Friday, the recoveries stood higher than new infections bringing down the caseload to 3,128. East Godavari has the highest of 873 active cases.