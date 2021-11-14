STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AMSIDC chief writes to AiMeD on caution notice

Some of the suppliers did not submit the required documents such as agreement conclusion, installation certificates, performance certificates from the end user.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (AMSIDC) has found fault with the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) for posting a notice on its website and Twitter handle cautioning its members against bidding or supplying any medical equipment to Andhra Pradesh. 

In a letter sent to the AiMeD forum coordinator, the AMSIDC MD explained that the letter from AiMeD to the AMSIDC requesting for clearing the outstanding payments of suppliers was not clearly presenting the factual position.  The issues raised by the forum with respect to non-clearance of outstanding dues for their members during the last 4-5 years were not at all tenable as majority of the dues were paid and a few payments were not made due to non-fulfillment of tender clauses. Some of the suppliers did not submit the required documents such as agreement conclusion, installation certificates, performance certificates from the end user.  

The AMSIDC MD said such misinterpretation and projection of the same on social media was not in the right spirit with respect to the honest efforts being put up by the government in providing the best and quality services to the citizens. The forum was asked to remove the notification from its website and issue a clarification immediately so as to ensure a healthy supplier relationship, failing which, the AMSIDC said it would take legal action against AiMeD and firms for misrepresentation of facts. 

