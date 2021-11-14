STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh failed to achieve capital expenditure targets in 2nd quarter: BJP

Achieving the target is mandatory to avail the additional loans as incentive allowed by the Union government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lanka Dinakar, BJP political feedback department head, said that as far as capital expenditure targets are concerned, Andhra Pradesh has not achieved the target of 45%, or Rs 31,119.38 crore estimated in the Budget for 2021-22  in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Achieving the target is mandatory to avail the additional loans as incentive allowed by the Union government based on the performance of creating future revenue-generating assets by incurring the targeted capital expenditure.

In a press release, Dinakar said although, the first quarter target of incurring 15% of the capital expenditure was achieved, the same was not attained in the second quarter due to lenient approach of the State government in the exercise of financial factors.

“I had expressed my doubts about the condition of the State pertaining to the budgeted revenues, debts and capital expenditure targets vis a vis actual figures after observing the CAG’s July report and warned that targeted 45% for second quarter capital expenditure would not be possible.” 

