Campaign for civic polls ends, all eyes on Nellore Corporation, Kuppam

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The campaign for the civic polls ended on Saturday evening and political parties started analysing their winning chances in the urban local bodies, more particularly in the Nellore Municipal Corporation and Kuppam municipality, the home turf of leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Polling is scheduled to be held on November 15 at Kuppam municipality and Darsi Civic body in Chittoor district and Nellore Corporation and Buchireddypalem Nagara Panchayat in Nellore district. Aggressive campaign and verbal duels witnessed during Nellore Corporation and Kuppam civic body campaigns with leaders of the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP trying their best to win maximum number of seats.

Interestingly, the ruling YSRC bagged eight divisions in Nellore Municipal Corporation unanimously after TDP candidates withdrew nominations, leaving the opposition party red-faced. With this, TDP leaders concentrated on 18 divisions where their candidates are in fray and they have been banking on the “negative votes” against the government. The BJP and Jana Sena also fielded candidates in 26 divisions and 27 divisions, respectively. In Kuppam Civic body, 39, 250 voters will decide the fate of candidates in the fray for 25 wards. Stakes are high for the TDP because the Assembly segment is represented by Naidu and YSRC top leaders paid special attention for a TDP defeat.

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections for the leftover and casual vacancies in gram panchayats on Sunday (November 14), State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney reviewed arrangements with the Collectors and SPs.

Polls to elect 36 sarpanchas, 68 members today

Elections were notified for 69 Sarpanchas. However, 30 of them elected unanimously and polling will be conducted for electing 36 Sarpanchas. Out of 533 Ward Member posts notified for elections, 380 elected unanimously and polling will be held for 68 ward members. No nominations were filed for 85 ward member posts.