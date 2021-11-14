STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mild tremors in Visakhapatnam, scared residents rush out of homes

When contacted, Cyclone warning centre officials said they are waiting for a secondary report.

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mild tremors shook most parts of Visakhapatnam at 7. 14 am. Panic stricken people ran out of their homes. 

People staying in high rise buildings and apartments rushed out of their homes in Sagar Nagar,  MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, One Town, Akkayyapalem, Kancharapalem, NAD, Gajuwaka and Vepsginta.

Following tremors, people started contacting their friends about the incident. A housewife in MVP Colony said she rushed to the balcony as soon as she heard loud noise to know what happened. At most places, people stayed in cellars or open places for some time fearing aftershock

When contacted, Cyclone warning centre officials said they are waiting for a secondary report. Before tremors, there was a loud noise. According to reports, the epicentre was 7.5 km northeast of Gajuwaka. There were tremors for almost three seconds.

Mild tremors were earlier felt in parts of Vizag on August 24 following a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Bay of Bengal about 250 km south-south east off Razole and 330 km east off Ongole.

