Unions issue ultimatum for PRC announcement

They alleged that none of the employees’ grievances were resolved for the last three years and the government did not fulfil the promises made to the employees. 

Published: 14th November 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the way the State government was dealing with the issues pertaining to the employees, leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati set November-end as the deadline for it to make an announcement on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).They alleged that none of the employees’ grievances were resolved for the last three years and the government did not fulfil the promises made to the employees. 

Apart from the PRC, the government should also come up with an announcement on major issues like abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and regularisation of contract employees as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leaders said.Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, AP JAC Chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu said that the government was delaying the PRC, CPS and other issues of the employees in the name of committees.

The AP NGOs meeting will be held on November 27 followed by a meeting of both the JACs on the next day. “We will reveal our future course of action after the meetings. We appeal to Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and officials of the CMO to take our grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister and take steps for resolving the same,” said Bopparaju.

“We appeal to the government not to test our patience and force us to take the path of agitation,” he said. Asking why the government was hiding the PRC report, he asked  how the employees’ associations could go for talks with the official committee without studying the report.

