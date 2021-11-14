STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women empowerment key to development, says Vice-President

The Vice President visited stalls set up by the National Institute and Corporations under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 

Published: 14th November 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed that women empowerment is vital to ensure the development of society. On his second-day of the tour to Nellore, the V-P inaugurated Kousalya Sadan, a vocational skill training centre, at Swarna Bharath Trust in Venkatachalam mandal. He appealed to women to prove their mettle in domestic, public and professional lives, and that people aged between 18 and 45 will be imparted training in various skills at the centre. 

Venkaiah said the Trust gives top priority to women empowerment. “In this backdrop, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and Union Bank Social Foundation jointly founded Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in 2003 at Swarna Bharath Trust,” he added. Also, the V-P along with district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu visited Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development and Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities in Nellore. The Vice President visited stalls set up by the National Institute and Corporations under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. 

