Amaravati farmers’ yatra enters 14th day  

ONGOLE: The Maha Padayatra being held by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi completed its 14th day at B Nidamanuru village in Prakasam district on Sunday.
A total of 13 km was covered on the day. A few NRIs from Singapore and USA extended their support to the movement. A group of IT-experts from Hyderabad and Bengaluru also extended their solidarity to the walkathon. The farmers’ long march, which commenced from Thullur in Guntur, will conclude at Tirumala.
Kondepi MLA Dr D Bala Veeranjaneya Swami along with supporters took part in the walkathon for a short distance. Supporters donated around `25 lakh to the Parirakshana Samithi, which is on a warpath demanding Amaravati as the one and only capital of AP. On Monday, the yatra will start from Nidamanuru.
