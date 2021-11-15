CM Jagan stops convoy to help woman seeking job

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday stopped his convoy to find out about a woman, who was waiting outside Tirupati airport hoping to catch the CM’s attention. On noticing her, the CM asked OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy to ask the woman what her problem was. The woman, Vijaya Kumari from Railway Koduru of Kadapa, reportedly told the OSD that she was desperately looking for a job to support her old parents and cover for their medications.

The Chief Minister had reached the airport from Tadepalli in the afternoon to attend the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting at Taj Hotel in the pilgrim city. The OSD, who received a written representation from the woman, promised her to take take her plea to the CM.

Vijaya Kumari was seen elated after witnessing CM Jagan’s humanitarian gesture. She thanked the Chief Minister for stopping the convoy for her sake despite his busy schedule. She expressed her gratitude to the CM for summoning an official to receive her written request.

