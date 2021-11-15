STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan govt did nothing to crack murder mystery: TDP

Published: 15th November 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   TDP leader and former home minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa on Sunday alleged that the Jagan regime had tried to mislead the investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.  Clarity was needed as YSRC MP Vijaysai Reddy’s statements at the time of murder gave rise to a lot of suspicion, he said.  

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said Vijaysai first announced that Vivekananda died due to cardiac arrest. Within no time, the MP changed his statement saying that there were stitches on the body. 

Chinarajappa asked how Jagan could hold a press conference at that time only to level allegations, holding the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the murder. Jagan should give an explanation now since the facts were coming out in the CBI investigation. The Jagan regime did nothing to crack the mystery behind the murder case, he alleged. 

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah slammed Jagan for “telling lies” on the ghastly murder.  The TDP leader alleged that Jagan was aware of the killers. Jagan had played a cheap drama and tried his best to pass on the blame to the TDP leadership. “ Would Jagan continue to protect the culprits? From the beginning, the YSRCP’s actions gave rise to suspicions,” he said. 

