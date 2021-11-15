Jobs for fishermen, youth: Three aqua hubs, 300 marine retail outlets coming up in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To provide livelihood and employment to the fisherfolk and youth and enhance the usage of marine products among the public, the fisheries department has been establishing aqua hubs across the State. Three marine hubs are coming up in Srikakulam, Palakonda and Palasa. The officials expedited the works to open the hubs as soon as possible.

The fisheries officials have also been conducting awareness programmes on the aqua hubs and retails outlets among the fisherfolk and general public. Srikakulam is one of the longest coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh with a coastline of 193km. It has 108 fisherfolk villages in 11 coastal mandals with more than 50,000 population. It has good scope for stepping up fish productivity as well as consumption.

Many fishermen are migrating to other states due to lack of proper fishing and marketing facilities. To solve the problem, the government has come up with the idea of setting up 70 aqua hubs across the State.

Officials are setting up aqua hubs in Srikakulam, Palakonda and Palasa by spending Rs 2 crore for each. They are also planning to set up 300 retail outlets (100 retail outlets for each aqua hub region) across the district.

To encourage unemployed youth to start retail outlets, fisheries officials have been conducting awareness programmes on the aqua hub, retail outlets, government incentives and loan facilities across the district. Fisheries joint director PV Srinivasa Rao, fishermen corporation director P Murali, PMMSY district programme manager M Shanmukha Rao and other officials are conducting the awareness programmes. They explain the government incentives, branding and marketing strategies and appeal to the unemployed youth to come forward to set up retail outlets with the help of bank loans.

Speaking to TNIE, M Shanmukha Rao, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) district programme manager, said, “The aqua hub works are expected to be completed in a month or two. In the meanwhile, we are focussing on retail outlets. We are planning to set up 300 outlets across the district. The government will provide loans to the eligible unemployed youth to set up retail outlets. The banks will give at least Rs 2 lakh as loan with low interest rates. The beneficiaries have to pay the loan amount in 84 months. It will help the unemployed youth to get a steady revenue.”