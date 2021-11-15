Polls for five sarpanch seats, six ward members held in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gram Panchayat elections to fill five sarpanch seats and nine ward members were held in the district on Sunday. The polling was conducted in 83 centres in 11 mandals. Counting of votes began at all centres by evening.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Urban SP Arif Hafeez visited the polling station in Pedakakani and inspected the arrangements. The Collector instructed all the staff to be alert and make sure the counting of votes is completed in time. He monitored the counting of votes at all centres from the control room set up at the Collectorate.

The SP said that as many as 19 polling stations were identified as hypersensitive and 45 as sensitive. He added that special security measures are being taken with 250 police personnel deployed to ensure the elections are held in a peaceful manner.