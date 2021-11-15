STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polls for five sarpanch seats, six ward members held in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Urban SP Arif Hafeez visited the polling station in Pedakakani and inspected the arrangements.

Published: 15th November 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Gram Panchayat elections to fill five sarpanch seats and nine ward members were held in the district on Sunday. The polling was conducted in 83 centres in 11 mandals. Counting of votes began at all centres by evening.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Urban SP Arif Hafeez visited the polling station in Pedakakani and inspected the arrangements. The Collector instructed all the staff to be alert and make sure the counting of votes is completed in time. He monitored the counting of votes at all centres from the control room set up at the Collectorate. 

The SP said that as many as 19 polling stations were identified as hypersensitive and 45 as sensitive. He added that special security measures are being taken with 250 police personnel deployed to ensure the elections are held in a peaceful manner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Guntur local body polls
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp