Two-day film festival begins

GUNTUR: A two-day international film festival is being held at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshethram in Tenali on Sunday and Monday to mark Children’s Day. The festival is being conducted by the Children’s Film Society of AP with the cooperation of Tenali Municipality. Select children films which won awards will be screened for the students free of cost.
