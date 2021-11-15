STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-day film festival begins

A two-day international film festival is being held at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshethram in Tenali on Sunday and Monday to mark Children's Day.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A two-day international film festival is being held at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshethram in Tenali on Sunday and Monday to mark Children’s Day. The festival is being conducted by the Children’s Film Society of AP with the cooperation of Tenali Municipality. Select children films which won awards will be screened for the students free of cost.

