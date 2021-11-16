9-year-old goes missing in river in Vizag, search operation on

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A nine-year-old boy has gone missing in Gostani river in Padmanabhan mandal of Visakhapatnam on Monday morning.

According to police, Yaswant Kumar and his elder brother Sai had gone to the river with their mother Venkata Lakshmi, who hails from Revidi village, to perform rituals on the occasion of the second Monday of the Kartika masam. While their mother was taking a dip in the river, the two brothers waited for her on the river bank.

However, Yaswant went too close to the water and slipped due to the slippery floor on the river bank. He was washed away by the strong water currents. Locals and police launched search operations for the boy. Later, NDRF teams also joined the rescue operations in Pandrangi and Revidi areas. Despite their best efforts, they could not trace the boy till late in the evening, ACP Ch Srinivas said.