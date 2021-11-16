Call for stir seeking Kurnool as judicial capital  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The comprehensive development of all the regions of the State is possible only with the creation of three capitals and there is a need for everyone to extend support to the same, Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjiv Kumar, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and others said.

Participating in a seminar ‘Decentralised Administration — Three Capitals’ organised by the Adhikara Vikendrikana Samithi in Kurnool on Monday, they lambasted the TDP for creating hurdles to the three-capital plan. Only reason they obstruct it is to ensure that the value of the land they gained through land pooling increases and they can gain crores of rupees, they observed and added that interests of the State are being taken hostage by the Opposition for the gains of a few.

Sanjiv Kumar said the three-capital concept is very beneficial for the Rayalaseema region, more so for Kurnool district, as Kurnool has been announced as the Judicial Capital. “Today, the first step for ensuring Kurnool becomes the Judicial Capital was taken. If needed, we will take up Padayatras and relay hunger strikes,” he said and called for the support of the political parties and youth for the same.

“Rayalaseema has always been neglected and the families of the farmers who sacrificed their 55,000 acres for the Srisailam project got nothing in return. Though Tungabhadra flows 95 km in Kurnool, the district faces acute shortage of drinking water,” he pointed out. Judicial Capital in Kurnool means 25,000 more families will settle in the city, bringing in new culture, new opportunities and growth.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said Kurnool has been making sacrifices in the larger interest of people of the State and even discarded its status as the capital city. Lashing out at the TDP for obstructing the three-capital plan, he said those politicians who do not support Kurnool as judicial capital will be taught a lesson by people.

Kodumur MLA Dr J Sudhakar said the ongoing Amaravati Farmers’ Maha Padayatra was being held under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu and questioned how many of those participating in the yatra are farmers. “Those who got their lands from the real farmers, for the sole purpose of reaping rich benefits once the value of the land increases in the name of capital, are worried and TDP’s concern is for them and not the real farmers,” he alleged.

Kurnool Mayor Ramaiah said he had launched a 50-day agitation against his own party during the State bifurcation. Other political parties and members of the YSRC from Kurnool must come forward to launch a joint agitation for the development of the region, he said. CPI leader Ramakrishna Reddy, APNGO leader Ch Vengal Reddy and Chamber of Commerce president I Vijaykumar Reddy spoke. Former MP Butta Renuka, former MLA SV Mohan Reddy and students JAC convener Sreeramulu were present.