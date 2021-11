By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the TDP called on State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney here on Monday and urged her to ensure adequate security at the strong rooms where ballot boxes of the local polls were kept.

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the SEC requesting her for webcasting of strong rooms and counting and provide the link to the candidates/ parties. They urged the SEC to announce every round of results after obtaining signatures from counting agents.