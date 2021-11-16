STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Granite unit owners postpone shutdown

The factory owners are protesting the recent hikes in fuel prices, high power bills and enhanced royalty charges. 

Published: 16th November 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Machines at a granite factory lie idle in the absence of workers since the lockdown, in Khammam on Monday

Machines at a granite factory. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  With assurances from Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, granite unit owners in Prakasam district have postponed their plan to shut down their factories from Monday and agreed to wait for government action till November 17, when the State Cabinet is scheduled to meet. 

The industry representatives, including ex-MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy and Small and Medium Scale Granite Industry Owners’ Association leaders, met the minister and apprised him of their situation. 

Responding positively to their pleas, the minister spoke with Minister for Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on the issue, and asked the granite businessman to withdraw their decision to shut down the factories. The factory owners are protesting the recent hikes in fuel prices, high power bills and enhanced royalty charges. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
granite unit Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp