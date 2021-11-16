Granite unit owners postpone shutdown

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With assurances from Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, granite unit owners in Prakasam district have postponed their plan to shut down their factories from Monday and agreed to wait for government action till November 17, when the State Cabinet is scheduled to meet.

The industry representatives, including ex-MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy and Small and Medium Scale Granite Industry Owners’ Association leaders, met the minister and apprised him of their situation.

Responding positively to their pleas, the minister spoke with Minister for Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on the issue, and asked the granite businessman to withdraw their decision to shut down the factories. The factory owners are protesting the recent hikes in fuel prices, high power bills and enhanced royalty charges.