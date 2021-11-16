Guntur admin’s social media grievance redressal drive receives good response

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has begun tapping the enormous reach of social media for resolving grievances in a novel initiative to promote citizen-centric governance. The social media grievance redressal initiative is the brainchild of district Collector Vivek Yadav.

It consists of a team of four young professionals who browse different social media platforms every day to identify any tagged or untagged queries or grievances in which the administration could play a constructive role.

Vivek Yadav said, “Our aim is to create an enduring method to ensure that the grievances are effectively followed up. We have devised the programme after talking to various stakeholders. The current system bears some resemblance to an idea I had while reading an article from the Harvard Business Review.”

The cell has so far received 183 complaints until November 15, 2021, of which, over 85 have been resolved whereas others have been communicated to concerned district offices/line departments for expedited action. Appreciations have been received from all quarters with many complainants showing satisfaction as seen on tweets at @CollectorGuntr, the district Collector’s official account.

Going forward, the cell aims at institutionalising feedback mechanisms from complainants and other stakeholders to widen its ambit. “The cell also provides department-wise and week-wise analysis to allow evidence-based decision making,” Vivek Yadav said.