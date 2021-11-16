Naidu sees poll fraud by YSRC in Kuppam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the ruling YSRC of committing all sorts of irregularities and atrocities in the Kuppam municipality elections. He advised the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to resign from the post if she is not capable of holding free and fair elections. Let the government organise the elections and nominate the members, he said.

Even as the TDP complained about infiltration of fake voters, the police did not initiate any action and they, instead, arrested the TDP leaders. The police arrested even the polling agents of the TDP in many wards, he alleged. The election officials supported the excesses of the YSRC leaders, he alleged and deplored that the YSRC leaders were making mockery of the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he lauded the people for coming out and ‘revolting’ against the use of bogus voters and other election offences of the YSRC. Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party men of committing midnight murder of democracy by getting the TDP polling agents and leaders arrested by “unprincipled” police.

The Chief Minister was under the delusion that he could use money and muscle power to sabotage elections in order to subvert the public mandate. But, today’s poll revealed how the people are revolting against the lawless government. During the Tirupati by-election, not many people tried to oppose the ruling party’s excesses. But, the present civic body polls changed the whole election dynamics in the State, the TDP supremo observed.